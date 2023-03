TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The University of Arizona Wildcats Women’s Basketball team moves on in the NCAA Tournament.

The seventh-seeded Wildcats defeated tenth-seeded West Virginia in College Park, Maryland 75-62.

The Wildcats await the winner of the matchup between second-seeded Maryland and 15th-seeded Holy Cross.

