Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

5-year-old killed and two others in hospital after an overnight shooting in Tempe

Multiple bullets hit three juveniles inside the vehicle, and quickly took off before officers...
Police are still looking for the driver who shot at this car overnight Friday, killing a 5-year-old and injuring two others.(azfamily)
By Jason Sillman
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 9:43 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE (3TV/CBS 5) — A 5-year-old is dead, and several others were injured after a shooting in Tempe overnight.

Police say they were called to a shooting around 11:45 p.m. Friday near 52nd Street and Broadway Road. Investigators say the car, with one adult and six minors inside, was driving along 52nd Street when another vehicle pulled alongside and started shooting at them. Multiple bullets hit three of the minors inside the vehicle, and quickly took off before officers arrived.

52nd Street and Broadway Road in Tempe, Arizona
52nd Street and Broadway Road in Tempe, Arizona(azfamily)

Paramedics rushed all three victims to a nearby hospital, where one of them, a 5-year-old, later died. Investigators are now trying to get a good description of the driver and car of the suspect vehicle.

A motive for the shooting has not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juventino Cervantes-Burke, 16, is facing a manslaughter charge in the death of 17-year-old...
Court documents: Police followed trail of blood, found teen girl’s body in pool
The Oro Valley Police Department confirmed it happened near West Naranja at North Pomegranate...
One teen girl killed, one hurt in crash in Oro Valley
A javelina attack left a Tucson woman with two 2-inch gashes on her leg. (Source: National Park...
Javelina attack in Tucson
Crash shuts down Tucson intersection
Crash shuts down Tucson intersection
US Border Patrol
1 dead after ‘deadly force’ incident involving Border Patrol agents

Latest News

FILE - Serbia's Novak Djokovic looks up during the quarterfinals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis...
US Open ‘very hopeful’ unvaccinated Novak Djokovic can play
After only one day, businesses in Benson are already seeing a positive impact from the first...
Benson businesses see positive impact from new music festival
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport,...
Trump says he expects to be arrested, calls for protest
Born Rodolfo Olivares in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas, Fito Olivares started playing...
Tejano musician Fito Olivares dies in Houston at 75