Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Gov. Hobbs signs order banning discrimination based on hair textures, styles

Hobbs explained the order was specific to Arizona workplaces and an extension of...
Hobbs explained the order was specific to Arizona workplaces and an extension of non-discrimination policies already in place.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:37 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gov. Katie Hobbs signed an executive order on Friday afternoon prohibiting discrimination based on someone’s hair. Hobbs was joined by Beverely Elliott, Executive Director of the African American Museum of Southern Arizona, Janelle Wood, Founder of Black Mother’s Forum, Donna Williams, President of the Phoenix Chapter of The National Coalition of 100 Black Women, and others.

The executive order will ban state agencies from discriminating against someone based on hair texture or styles, including braids, locs, twists, knots and headwraps. “For far too long Black women, men, and children have been deprived of educational and employment opportunities for wearing their natural hair,” said Governor Hobbs. “Today, I am issuing an Executive Order that demonstrates the need to prioritize the protection of culture, and allows individuals to show up as their true selves without being subjected to race-based hair discrimination.”

Hobbs explained the order was specific to Arizona workplaces and an extension of non-discrimination policies already in place. “This is a really critical first step, there’s more work to be done. We’re here because of the work of many of you and I’m really grateful for that and for paving the way to expand these changes to employers throughout the state. Not just employers, but to educational institutions and other places where people experience hair discrimination,” Hobbs explained.

Some Arizona cities have already passed similar laws, including Tempe and Tucson. Nationwide, this initiative has been known as the CROWN Act, which stands for “Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair.” Twenty other states currently have CROWN Acts in place.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juventino Cervantes-Burke, 16, is facing a manslaughter charge in the death of 17-year-old...
Court documents: Police followed trail of blood, found teen girl’s body in pool
US Border Patrol
1 dead after ‘deadly force’ incident involving Border Patrol agents
Gov. Katie Hobbs signs historic partnership with Oman
Gov. Hobbs signs historic partnership with Oman
Louie Meadows, 40, is facing a charge of domestic violence aggravated assault.
Documents: Pima County man shot relative over cigarette lighter
Florentino Varela-Calixtro is facing several felonies in connection with a vehicle theft in...
TPD recovers another stolen truck in Tucson

Latest News

Giving a name to the unidentified remains found in Southern Arizona deserts
Giving a name to the unidentified remains found in Southern Arizona deserts
On Wednesday at a bill signing in Mitchell, the Governor took members of legislative leadership...
Noem spars with legislative leadership, threatens vetoes
The county courthouse for Mellette County in White River, South Dakota.
Judge rejects child abuse plea agreement for former SD State Senate candidate
The Republicans have a one-vote margin in both the House and Senate and are using that one vote...
Democratic lawmakers having tough time getting bills heard in Arizona
Governor Kristi Noem vetoed legislation that would have updated South Dakota law around...
Citing overreach, Noem vetoes banking and currency regulation bill