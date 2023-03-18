Historic upset at NCAA Men’s Tournament
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:09 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - For just the second time in NCAA Tournament history, a number 1 seed lost to a number 16 seed.
16-seed Fairleigh Dickinson upset one seeded Purdue Friday night 63-58.
Purdue was favored to win by more than 23-points, according to Caesars.
The only other time a 16-seed beat a one-seed was 2018, when the University of Maryland Baltimore County beat Virginia 74-54.
Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.