Historic upset at NCAA Men’s Tournament

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - For just the second time in NCAA Tournament history, a number 1 seed lost to a number 16 seed.

16-seed Fairleigh Dickinson upset one seeded Purdue Friday night 63-58.

Purdue was favored to win by more than 23-points, according to Caesars.

The only other time a 16-seed beat a one-seed was 2018, when the University of Maryland Baltimore County beat Virginia 74-54.

