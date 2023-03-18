One dead, one arrested following stabbing at Tucson business
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 3:30 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - One man is dead and another is in custody following a stabbing in Tucson early Thursday, March 16.
The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to a business on South Campbell Avenue near Ajo Way around 6 a.m.
The TPD said 40-year-old Carlos Jimenez got into a fight with a co-worker, identified as 21-year-old Miguel Elian Martinez. Jimenez was transported to a local hospital, where he died.
Martinez allegedly fled and was later arrested without incident. Martinez was charged with second-degree murder and is being held on a $500,000 bond.
Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.