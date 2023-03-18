Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

One dead, one arrested following stabbing at Tucson business

The Tucson Police Department said 21-year-old Miguel Elian Martinez has been charged with...
The Tucson Police Department said 21-year-old Miguel Elian Martinez has been charged with second-degree murder.(Tucson Police Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 3:30 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - One man is dead and another is in custody following a stabbing in Tucson early Thursday, March 16.

The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to a business on South Campbell Avenue near Ajo Way around 6 a.m.

The TPD said 40-year-old Carlos Jimenez got into a fight with a co-worker, identified as 21-year-old Miguel Elian Martinez. Jimenez was transported to a local hospital, where he died.

Martinez allegedly fled and was later arrested without incident. Martinez was charged with second-degree murder and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juventino Cervantes-Burke, 16, is facing a manslaughter charge in the death of 17-year-old...
Court documents: Police followed trail of blood, found teen girl’s body in pool
The Oro Valley Police Department confirmed it happened near West Naranja at North Pomegranate...
One teen girl killed, one hurt in crash in Oro Valley
Crash shuts down Tucson intersection
Crash shuts down Tucson intersection
A javelina attack left a Tucson woman with two 2-inch gashes on her leg. (Source: National Park...
Javelina attack in Tucson
US Border Patrol
1 dead after ‘deadly force’ incident involving Border Patrol agents

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport,...
Trump says he expects to be arrested, calls for protest
FILE - Serbia's Novak Djokovic looks up during the quarterfinals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis...
US Open ‘very hopeful’ unvaccinated Novak Djokovic can play
After only one day, businesses in Benson are already seeing a positive impact from the first...
Benson businesses see positive impact from new music festival
Police are still looking for the driver who shot at this car overnight Friday, killing a...
5-year-old killed, two others hospitalized after an overnight shooting in Tempe