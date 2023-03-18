One dead, one arrested following stabbing at Tucson business

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - One man is dead and another is in custody following a stabbing in Tucson early Thursday, March 16.

The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to a business on South Campbell Avenue near Ajo Way around 6 a.m.

The TPD said 40-year-old Carlos Jimenez got into a fight with a co-worker, identified as 21-year-old Miguel Elian Martinez. Jimenez was transported to a local hospital, where he died.

Martinez allegedly fled and was later arrested without incident. Martinez was charged with second-degree murder and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.