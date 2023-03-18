Round one recap of the LIV Golf Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Round one of the LIV Gold Tournament began today in Marana, with Australian Marc Leishman of Ripper GC leading the field at six under.

In the team competition, Torque GC leads at ten under due to the counting rounds by teammates Joaquin Nieman (67), David Puig (67) and Sebastian Munoz (69).

Torque GC is ahead of three teams- Smash GC, Fireballs GC and Iron Heads GC.

The second round starts on Saturday, March 18, at 10:15 a.m.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.