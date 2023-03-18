Advertise
Round one recap of the LIV Golf Tucson

LIV Golf International Tournament
LIV Golf International Tournament(KPTV)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:10 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Round one of the LIV Gold Tournament began today in Marana, with Australian Marc Leishman of Ripper GC leading the field at six under.

In the team competition, Torque GC leads at ten under due to the counting rounds by teammates Joaquin Nieman (67), David Puig (67) and Sebastian Munoz (69).

Torque GC is ahead of three teams- Smash GC, Fireballs GC and Iron Heads GC.

The second round starts on Saturday, March 18, at 10:15 a.m.

