Sedona fire crews rescue 3 adults, 1 child, and 2 dogs stranded on truck in Oak Creek

OAK CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Storms have caused many issues across the state, including flooding making roads impassable for some communities. On Friday, the Sedona and Verde Valley Fire Districts rescued people and animals stranded on top of a vehicle in Oak Creek.

Photos from the Sedona Fire District showed the truck submerged in water with the passengers sitting on the roof. Firefighters performed a swiftwater rescue to save three adults, one child, and two dogs. It is not known how the truck got stuck in the creek or why the people decided to drive across.

“There were four people involved. Normally there’s one, maybe two. So making sure that we have to rescue all four safely kind of added a different uniqueness to it,” said Jon Scaife, Sedona Fire District Swiftwater Rescue Technician. “For this entire area, you see those road closure signs that’s your warning. So don’t go past those signs.”

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.