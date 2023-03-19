Advertise
81-year-old man dies after reportedly falling out of kayak in Salt River, another family rescued

A man is dead after reportedly falling out of his kayak in the Salt River on Saturday morning. Another family needed to be rescued when their kayak capsized.
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 5:15 PM MST|Updated: 21 hours ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after reportedly falling out of his kayak in the Salt River on Saturday morning. Shortly after, another family needed to be rescued when their kayak capsized.

Around 11:45 a.m., Maricopa County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the Pebble Beach area of the Salt River for a reported drowning. MCSO says an 81-year-old man had fallen out of his kayak and did not resurface. Other kayakers on the Salt River pulled the man out and administered first aid. Lake Patrol deputies arrived and took over first aid; however, the man died at the scene. He has not been identified. MCSO Lake Patrol detectives are continuing to investigate this incident.

A man is dead after falling out of his kayak in the Salt River, and another family was rescued...
A man is dead after falling out of his kayak in the Salt River, and another family was rescued after their kayak capsized.(Arizona's Family)

Approximately 20 minutes later, a family kayaking in the Salt River needed to be rescued by emergency crews after their kayak capsized in the Phon D Sutton area of the river, causing them to separate in the water. “The currents per second were about 4700 feet. That is very, very rough waters. You have to have a lifejacket onboard your kayak. It’s the law,” said MCSO Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez.

MCSO says the members of the family stayed afloat by holding onto some bushes and trees. MCSO and Lake Patrol Deputies did a swiftwater rescue to airlift all family members to safety. No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

