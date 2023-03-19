FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Big changes coming for the start of spring!

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - More cloud cover for you Sunday with winds subsiding through the day. Don’t get used to it! A system is going to push in next week picking up our wind speeds, dropping temperatures, and bringing us a chance for valley rain and mountain snow.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s. Windy.

TUESDAY: 30% rain chance. Partly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s. Windy.

WEDNESDAY: 60% chance for rain. Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. Windy.

THURSDAY: 30% rain chance. Highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s.

