FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Big changes coming for the start of spring!
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 7:20 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - More cloud cover for you Sunday with winds subsiding through the day. Don’t get used to it! A system is going to push in next week picking up our wind speeds, dropping temperatures, and bringing us a chance for valley rain and mountain snow.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.
MONDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s. Windy.
TUESDAY: 30% rain chance. Partly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s. Windy.
WEDNESDAY: 60% chance for rain. Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. Windy.
THURSDAY: 30% rain chance. Highs in the low 60s.
FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s.
SATURDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s.
