FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Big changes coming for the start of spring!

KOLD 13 First Alert Forecast Sunday AM, March 19, 2023
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 7:20 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - More cloud cover for you Sunday with winds subsiding through the day. Don’t get used to it! A system is going to push in next week picking up our wind speeds, dropping temperatures, and bringing us a chance for valley rain and mountain snow.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s. Windy.

TUESDAY: 30% rain chance. Partly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s. Windy.

WEDNESDAY: 60% chance for rain. Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. Windy.

THURSDAY: 30% rain chance. Highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: below average temperatures and winds for your weekend!