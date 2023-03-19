Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wind in the FOREcast heading into the final round of LIV Golf Tucson

By Allie Potter
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 11:39 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Dry conditions prevail today except for the White Mountains where a few showers are possible. Gusty east winds will continue tonight into Sunday. Unsettled weather for the upcoming week as a more significant weather system is expected to impact the region with increased winds Monday, then cooler with gusty winds and periods of rain and mountain top snow Tuesday through Wednesday.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 46. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 20 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 21 to 26 mph becoming south southeast 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Northeast wind around 7 mph becoming south in the evening.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming southwest 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Windy.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 65.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 64.

