Maryland head coach Brenda Frese ready to coach against her alma mater in NCAA tournament

The Wildcats are getting ready to take on No. 2 seed Maryland in the second round of the NCAA women’s tournament.
By Carsyn Currier
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 12:58 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Former Wildcat and currents Terps head coach Brenda Frese has a lot at stake Sunday, including bragging rights!

“There’s a group of us as teammates and I haven’t had time yet to hit the chat yet to see who they’re rooting for,” Frese said.

Understandably so, Frese has been a little busy getting her team ready for the matchup against the Wildcats.

She played for UA from 1989-93, and to this day she says that the team is tight.

“I’m really close to my college teammates that I played with out in Arizona. It’s ironic, I’ve never had to coach against them here,” Frese said.

It’s been almost 30 years since she suited up in red and blue. She’s not rooting the Wildcats now, and some of those close-knit teammates are taking suit.

“I do know one of my close friends, my mom was telling me, posted on Facebook today that she was rooting for Maryland and where people need to be at,” Frese said.

Now we wait to see who takes home the win, something Frese said will be the topic of conversation at their college reunion trip in May.

“I would think as teammates we stay in really close contact with each other as observed by that reunion we’re going to have so I’m pretty sure where they lie,” said Frese.

The good news is she said she always roots for the Wildcats when they’re not playing her Terrapins.

That game tips off at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

