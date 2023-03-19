Advertise
Maryland runs away in third quarter to end Arizona’s season

(13 News)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 4:43 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (13 News) - Maryland ended Arizona’s season with a 77-64 win Sunday in the second round of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament.

The No. 2 seeded Terrapins used a 29-9 third quarter to put the game out of reach for the Wildcats, who led by one at halftime.

Diamond Miller paced Maryland with a game-high 24 points, six rebounds and seven assists.

The Terrapins, who advanced to their third straight Sweet 16, are coached by former Arizona standout Brenda Frese. Frese led Maryland to the national title in 2006 and Final Four appearances in 2014 and 2015.

Fifth-year senior Cate Reese led Arizona with 19 points while Esmery Martinez added eight points and 13 rebounds.

Arizona head coach Adia Barnes had the Wildcats in the NCAA tournament for the third straight season. Arizona’s best run came in 2021 when it lost to Standford in the title game.

Maryland head coach Brenda Frese ready to coach against her alma mater in NCAA tournament
