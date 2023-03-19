Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

New species of orchid found in gardens, planters in Japan

A new species of orchid has been discovered in Japan, and its petals look like they’re spun...
A new species of orchid has been discovered in Japan, and its petals look like they’re spun from glass.(Kenji Suetsugu, Masayuki Ishibashi)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 12:32 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists in Japan have discovered a new species of orchid.

The pink-and-white blooms of the flower are so delicate and fragile that they look like they were spun from glass.

The orchid was identified in parks, gardens and planters in Tokyo prefecture.

A new species of orchid has been discovered in Japan, and its petals look like they’re spun...
A new species of orchid has been discovered in Japan, and its petals look like they’re spun from glass.(Kenji Suetsugu, Masayuki Ishibashi)

The newly described flower is a neighbor to populations of a related orchid common in the country.

According to scientists, the discovery is an important reminder that unknown species are often living right under our noses.

The finding was published in the Journal of Plant Research.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tucson Police Department said 21-year-old Miguel Elian Martinez has been charged with...
One dead, one arrested following stabbing at Tucson business
The Oro Valley Police Department confirmed it happened near West Naranja at North Pomegranate...
One teen girl killed, one hurt in crash in Oro Valley
Crash shuts down Tucson intersection
Crash shuts down Tucson intersection
Juventino Cervantes-Burke, 16, is facing a manslaughter charge in the death of 17-year-old...
Court documents: Police followed trail of blood, found teen girl’s body in pool
A javelina attack left a Tucson woman with two 2-inch gashes on her leg. (Source: National Park...
Javelina attack in Tucson

Latest News

The illuminated logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen behind a clock at the bank's...
UBS to buy Credit Suisse for $3.2 billion to rein in turmoil
The victims were all standing inside when three men got out of a car, walked up to the...
Police: 4 people shot in Chicago restaurant by 3 men outside
File graphic - The avalanche was two to three feet deep where it began and up to 500 feet wide,...
Skier killed, two others injured in large Colorado avalanche
FILE - Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg participates in a news conference in New York,...
DA leading Trump case says rhetoric won’t intimidate office
Maryland head coach Brenda Frese ready to coach against her alma mater in NCAA tournament