Authorities investigating fatal vehicle-dirt bike collision in Tucson

By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 6:46 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man was killed in a crash involving a vehicle and dirt bike near 29th and Harrison in Tucson on Sunday, March 19.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed it happened at the intersection of East Deer Trail and South Cathy Drive.

The TPD said the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released later.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

