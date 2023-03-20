Authorities investigating fatal vehicle-dirt bike collision in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man was killed in a crash involving a vehicle and dirt bike near 29th and Harrison in Tucson on Sunday, March 19.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed it happened at the intersection of East Deer Trail and South Cathy Drive.

The TPD said the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released later.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

