Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Camper attacked by mountain lion while camping near Salt River

Around ten other rafters attempted to fight off the mountain lion with their paddles.
Around ten other rafters attempted to fight off the mountain lion with their paddles.(Arizona's Family)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 5:43 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Officials in Gila County are searching for a mountain lion that reportedly attacked a man camping near the Salt River earlier this week.

The Gila County Animal Care & Control says the attack happened on March 16, when a mountain lion approached a group of rafters camping near the edge of the Salt River and reportedly attacked a 64-year-old man. Around ten other rafters attempted to fight off the mountain lion with their paddles while other campers headed to their rafts. The condition of the man is unknown.

The Gila County Animal Care & Control says the mountain lion is still in the area, and hunters with hound dogs are currently searching for it. They, along with the San Carlos Game and Fish, White Mountain Apache Tribe, and Arizona Game and Fish, have increased surveillance in the area to find the mountain lion.

If you see a sick or dead animal or an animal acting abnormally, you can contact Gila County Care & Control at 928-425-5882.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tucson Police Department said 21-year-old Miguel Elian Martinez has been charged with...
One dead, one arrested following stabbing at Tucson business
The Oro Valley Police Department confirmed it happened near West Naranja at North Pomegranate...
One teen girl killed, one hurt in crash in Oro Valley
Crash shuts down Tucson intersection
Crash shuts down Tucson intersection
Juventino Cervantes-Burke, 16, is facing a manslaughter charge in the death of 17-year-old...
Court documents: Police followed trail of blood, found teen girl’s body in pool
A javelina attack left a Tucson woman with two 2-inch gashes on her leg. (Source: National Park...
Javelina attack in Tucson

Latest News

Simpson was arrested and booked on DUI charges, including Extreme DUI and Reckless Driving &...
Woman charged with DUI after allegedly hitting and damaging 4 Scottsdale patrol cars
Authorities investigating fatal vehicle-dirt bike collision in Tucson
FILE - Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg participates in a news conference in New York,...
DA leading Trump case says rhetoric won’t intimidate office
The illuminated logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen behind a clock at the bank's...
UBS to buy Credit Suisse for nearly $3.25B to calm turmoil