FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Last day of winter but not exactly feeling like it

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A few sprinkles or light showers possible this evening from Tucson east. It will remain a cloudy and cool week with a strong storm system impacting the area with wind Tuesday and Tuesday night and occasional precipitation Tuesday night into Thursday. Cool and unsettled weather is expected to continue into next weekend.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. West wind 7 to 9 mph becoming south southeast in the evening.

Monday: Patchy blowing dust after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west southwest 16 to 21 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday: Patchy blowing dust after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Windy, with a southwest wind 16 to 21 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after 11pm. Patchy blowing dust. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Windy, with a south southwest wind 23 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before 11am. Patchy blowing dust before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 37.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 65.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 65.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 63.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.