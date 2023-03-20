FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Partly sunny and breezy start to Spring

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Monday marks the first day of astronomical spring – the vernal equinox – as the suns rays are directly above the Equator. Partly sunny skies and breezy conditions are on tap Monday with highs ranging from the upper 60s to the mid 70s and wind gusts 25 to 35 mph. Even higher gusts are expected Tuesday as clouds thicken.

Rain stays primarily to the north Tuesday before a cold front increases precipitation coverage southward Tuesday night into Wednesday. Though we dry out starting Thursday, highs will struggle to climb out of the 60s for the rest of the workweek; sunshine and temperatures near 70° return for the weekend.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 70s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 70s. Rain chance late. Windy.

WEDNESDAY: 60% chance for rain. Highs in the low 60s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 70°.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 70°.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.