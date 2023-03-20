New details about the fatal stabbing in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department has released new details about the stabbing that happened on Thursday, March 16, on South Campbell Avenue.

The interim complaint states 40-year-old Carlos Jimenez was arguing with another man, identified as Miguel Martinez. Employees from the business said they saw the men shove each other and then saw Jimenez collapse.

Martinez claimed Jimenez found out Martinez was making more money than him even though Martinez was a new employee and that’s when the confrontation started.

Martinez said Jimenez verbally abused him for days and made him cry the day before the stabbing. When Martinez was connecting a trailer to the work truck, the complaint shows Jiminez was yelling at him and pushed him. Martinez was worried Jimenez would punch him, so he pulled out the knife and stabbed him once on the left/center of his chest. He was transported to a local hospital, where he died.

Police say during the investigation, Martinez said an employee told him to leave, so he left on his bike, which can be seen on the surveillance video from the business.

Martinez said that on his way home, he threw the knife in the desert and changed clothes before officers arrived.

In the police report, there is no evidence Jimenez was armed, and Martinez has no injuries from the confrontation other than a 1/2-inch scratch from where his arm hit the trailer when Jimenez pushed him.

Martinez faces charges of second-degree murder and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

