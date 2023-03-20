Advertise
Pima County Sheriff’s deputies searching for missing woman

Sally Ziegler was last seen near La Cañada Drive and Magee Road early Monday, March 20. Anyone...
Sally Ziegler was last seen near La Cañada Drive and Magee Road early Monday, March 20. Anyone with information should call 911.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:08 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing vulnerable woman.

Sally Ziegler, 84, is described as 5-feet, 6-inches tall, 135 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair.

Ziegler was last seen at about 6:45 Monday morning, March 20, on foot in the 1400 block of West Liddell Drive, near La Cañada Drive and Magee Road. She was wearing a purple T-shirt and gray pants.

Anyone with information about her possible location is urged to call 911.

