Pima County Sheriff’s deputies searching for missing woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing vulnerable woman.

Sally Ziegler, 84, is described as 5-feet, 6-inches tall, 135 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair.

Ziegler was last seen at about 6:45 Monday morning, March 20, on foot in the 1400 block of West Liddell Drive, near La Cañada Drive and Magee Road. She was wearing a purple T-shirt and gray pants.

Anyone with information about her possible location is urged to call 911.

