Secretary of Homeland Security to visit Southern AZ
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:25 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Secretary of Homeland Security will visit Southern Arizona this week.
Tomorrow, Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas will participate in a ceremony to recognize recipients of the 2023 Secretary’s Awards and celebrate the workforce in recognition of DHS’s 20th anniversary.
This event will be held at Davis-Mothan AFB.
Secretary Mayorkas will then visit the Nogales/Mariposa Port of Entry.
