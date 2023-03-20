Advertise
Secretary of Homeland Security to visit Southern AZ

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas listens during a Senate Judiciary Committee...
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas listens during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:25 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Secretary of Homeland Security will visit Southern Arizona this week.

Tomorrow, Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas will participate in a ceremony to recognize recipients of the 2023 Secretary’s Awards and celebrate the workforce in recognition of DHS’s 20th anniversary.

This event will be held at Davis-Mothan AFB.

Secretary Mayorkas will then visit the Nogales/Mariposa Port of Entry.

