Secretary of Homeland Security to visit Southern AZ

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Secretary of Homeland Security will visit Southern Arizona this week.

Tomorrow, Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas will participate in a ceremony to recognize recipients of the 2023 Secretary’s Awards and celebrate the workforce in recognition of DHS’s 20th anniversary.

This event will be held at Davis-Mothan AFB.

Secretary Mayorkas will then visit the Nogales/Mariposa Port of Entry.

