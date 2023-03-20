Advertise
UPDATE: Woman struck, seriously injured in crash at Broadway at Wilmot

Tucson police officers investigate a serious crash near the intersection of Broadway Boulevard...
Tucson police officers investigate a serious crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Broadway Boulevard and Wilmot Road on Monday, March 20.(Tucson Police Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 7:15 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A pedestrian was seriously injured when she was struck by a vehicle at Broadway Boulevard and Wilmot Road on Monday morning, March 20.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Officers from the Tucson Police Department closed westbound lanes of Broadway Boulevard for the investigation.

Drivers should avoid the area.

