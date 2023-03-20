Advertise
Woman charged with DUI after allegedly hitting and damaging 4 Scottsdale patrol cars

Simpson was arrested and booked on DUI charges, including Extreme DUI and Reckless Driving & Endangerment.(Arizona's Family)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is in custody after allegedly driving drunk and ramming her truck into four Scottsdale police vehicles early Saturday morning.

Around 1:20 a.m., Scottsdale police were working a call near 82nd Place and Indian School Road, just east of Hayden Road, when 37-year-old Caylynn T. Simpson of Phoenix reportedly drove her Toyota Tacoma into four separate police vehicles.

Scottsdale police say there was an arrestee in the backseat of one of the patrol cars and an officer standing near him; they both received minor injuries from the collision. No other injuries were reported. Police say all four police vehicles were damaged, and at least two needed to be towed from the scene.

Simpson was arrested about 10 minutes after the crash and booked into the Scottsdale City Jail on DUI charges, including Extreme DUI and Reckless Driving & Endangerment.

