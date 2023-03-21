Advertise
2 adults, young child found dead at south Phoenix home

Emergency crews were called to a home on 16th Place near Euclid Avenue, just southeast of 16th Street and South Mountain Avenue.
By Ben Bradley and AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:12 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Police say two adults and a young child were found dead at a south Phoenix home late Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to a home on 16th Place near Euclid Avenue, just southeast of 16th Street and South Mountain Avenue, shortly before 11 a.m. Sgt. Brian Bower with Phoenix Police says officers began looking through windows and over fences and found two bodies in the backyard, and another inside the home. All three had been shot, Bower said.

“It’s heart-wrenching, because I understand there was a little boy that lived there,” said neighbor John Canisales. “He was only 7 years old, and I would see him down the street all the time.” None of the victims’ names, ages, or relationships have been released, and investigators say they aren’t looking for a suspect.

Officers are still investigating the exact time when the three died. Charisma Garcia lives down the block from the house where the bodies were found. She said a man, woman, and young boy all moved in less than a year ago. “It was just real quiet, they would just go back and forth to the house,” said Garcia. “No sign of any problems.”

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

