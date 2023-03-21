2 adults, young child found dead at south Phoenix home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say two adults and a young child were found dead at a south Phoenix home late Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to a home on 16th Place near Euclid Avenue, just southeast of 16th Street and South Mountain Avenue, shortly before 11 a.m. Sgt. Brian Bower with Phoenix Police says officers began looking through windows and over fences and found two bodies in the backyard, and another inside the home. All three had been shot, Bower said.

“It’s heart-wrenching, because I understand there was a little boy that lived there,” said neighbor John Canisales. “He was only 7 years old, and I would see him down the street all the time.” None of the victims’ names, ages, or relationships have been released, and investigators say they aren’t looking for a suspect.

Officers are still investigating the exact time when the three died. Charisma Garcia lives down the block from the house where the bodies were found. She said a man, woman, and young boy all moved in less than a year ago. “It was just real quiet, they would just go back and forth to the house,” said Garcia. “No sign of any problems.”

Phoenix police detectives are investigating a homicide involving 3 individuals in the area of 8600 South 16th place. There is no risk to the safety of the community at this time.



Traffic will be restricted throughout the neighborhood until the conclusion of this investigation pic.twitter.com/EZWi0pqG6d — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) March 21, 2023

