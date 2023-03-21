Arizona among states with most hiker rescues; are you prepared to hit the trails?

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - As the weather starts to warm up, more people are expected to be out on hiking trails. But that comes with new warnings from law enforcement.

On March 14, the Cochise County’s Search and Rescue team saved someone after they were found about 2,000 feet from the trail on a hilltop. The man is safe but crews say he wasn’t quite prepared for a sudden drop in Arizona temperatures.

Crews from all across southern Arizona have been training and preparing to help those who find themselves in a dire situation. Officials with the Pima County Sheriff’s Office say rescue crews are all certified EMTs and they’re helitack certified, which means if crews need to use a helicopter to rescue someone everyone knows what to do.

There are also some things you can do to stay safe.

Bring warm clothing.

Stay hydrated, but still bring enough food and water.

Always tell people where you’re going.

Always make sure your phone is fully charged.

“Way too many times we get calls from hikers that have less than 10% left on their phone and we’re unable to re-contact them for additional information,” Steve Chuk with the Pima County Sheriff’s Office said.

A recent study found that in 2021, Arizona had the most hiker rescues in the country, which is why experts are urging everyone to do their part and take the necessary precautions.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.