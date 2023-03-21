Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Biden awarding 1st batch of arts, humanities medals Tuesday

FILE - Singer Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform during their 2023 tour Feb. 1,...
FILE - Singer Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform during their 2023 tour Feb. 1, 2023, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. President Joe Biden will award Springsteen with the 2021 National Medal of Arts on March 21, 2023.(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:01 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bruce Springsteen has a Presidential Medal of Freedom and a coveted Kennedy Center Honor. He has won multiple Grammys and Golden Globes, plus an Academy Award and a special Tony Award.

Springsteen will add to his collection of accolades on Tuesday when President Joe Biden honors “the Boss” with the 2021 National Medal of Arts. It’s the nation’s highest award for advancing the arts in America.

Springsteen, who has sold around 140 million albums, is among a dozen individuals and groups that Biden has chosen to honor with arts medals during a White House ceremony on Tuesday. First lady Jill Biden will also participate.

At the same event, Biden will award 2021 National Humanities Medals to a group including authors Amy Tan, Colson Whitehead and Ann Patchett. The medal honors individuals or groups for work that deepens understanding of the humanities.

The medals are Biden’s first batch of awards for the arts and humanities and were delayed by the pandemic. The president surprised Sir Elton John with a National Humanities Medal during a White House musical event last September.

Recipients of the 2021 National Medal of Arts:

— Judith Francisca Baca, artist

— Fred Eychaner, businessman and philanthropist

— Jose Feliciano, singer

— Mindy Kaling, actress

— Gladys Knight, singer

— Julia Louis-Dreyfus, actor

— Antonio Martorell-Cardona, painter

—Joan Shigekawa, film producer

— Bruce Springsteen

— Vera Wang:, fashion designer

— The Billie Holiday Theatre

— The International Association of Blacks in Dance

Recipients of the 2021 National Humanities Medal:

— Richard Blanco, poet and author

— Johnnetta Betsch Cole, anthropologist

— Walter Isaacson, writer

— Earl Lewis, social historian

— Henrietta Mann, academic

— Ann Patchett, author

— Bryan Stevenson, advocate for the poor

— Amy Tan, author

— Tara Westover, author

— Colson Whitehead, author

— Native America Calling

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating fatal vehicle-dirt bike collision in Tucson
The Tucson Police Department said 21-year-old Miguel Elian Martinez has been charged with...
One dead, one arrested following stabbing at Tucson business
Tucson police officers investigate a serious crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection...
UPDATE: Woman struck, seriously injured in crash at Broadway at Wilmot
Around ten other rafters attempted to fight off the mountain lion with their paddles.
Camper attacked by mountain lion while camping near Salt River
The Oro Valley Police Department confirmed it happened near West Naranja at North Pomegranate...
One teen girl killed, one hurt in crash in Oro Valley

Latest News

A baby giraffe was born Sunday at the Greenville Zoo.
CUTE: South Carolina zoo welcomes newborn giraffe
The Amber Alert for a 3-month-old Oklahoma boy has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 3-month-old Oklahoma boy
Dr. Thomas Meixner memorial at Holy Hope Cemetary
Memorial honoring late hydrology professor Dr. Thomas Meixner installed at Holy Hope Cemetery
Police say 45-year-old James Toliver Craig was arrested and booked on charges of first-degree...
Police: Dentist killed wife by lacing shakes with poison