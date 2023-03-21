Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home

Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:47 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A boy in Kentucky died Monday night in a freak accident while playing basketball.

According to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office, 8-year-old Eli Hill grabbed something to stand on while playing basketball so he could dunk the ball.

While the boy was trying to dunk, the backboard came off the pole and fell on him.

The coroner’s office said he had blunt force trauma to his chest.

Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court documents reveal 54-year-old Carmen Theel is accused of embezzling funds for about six...
Woman charged with embezzling funds from Tucson church
TPD investigating shooting in Midtown
Tucson police investigating shooting in Midtown
Tucson police officers investigate a serious crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection...
UPDATE: Woman struck, seriously injured in crash at Broadway at Wilmot
UPDATE: Police release name of 15-year-old killed in crash involving dirt bike in Tucson
The Tucson Police Department said 21-year-old Miguel Elian Martinez has been charged with...
New details about the fatal stabbing in Tucson

Latest News

FILE - Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the 26th annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration at the...
Gwyneth Paltrow’s trial begins for Deer Valley ski crash
FILE - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference at his official...
Japan’s PM offers Ukraine support as China’s Xi backs Russia
A union representing 30,000 Los Angeles school staff launched a three-day strike Tuesday. (CNN,...
School workers strike in nation's 2nd-largest district
Regis Martinez showcases his Bad Spaniel dog toy beside a bottle of Jack Daniels.
Dog day in court: Jack Daniels sues pet company over squeaky toy
FILE - New York Knicks Hall-of-Famer Willis Reed responds to questions during an interview...
Willis Reed, leader on Knicks’ 2 title teams, dies at 80