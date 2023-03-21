Advertise
Disabled Union Pacific train blocking traffic

Intersection closed
Intersection closed
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:37 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Pima County Sheriff’s Department deputies are on the scene of a reported disabled Union Pacific train near the intersection of Ajo Way and Contractors Way.

Union Pacific said a locomotive caught on fire, but no injuries or releases were reported. The fire has been extinguished and there is no estimated time for the train to be moved.

The intersection is currently closed, which will cause delays. Drivers are encouraged to use Irvington Road as an alternate route.

