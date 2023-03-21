Advertise
DUI enforcement results released

(KOSA)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:45 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety released the results of DUI enforcement efforts for St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

The report shows officers made more than 6,800 traffic stops between March 16th and March 18th.

Officers made 273 DUI arrests, which included 37 for aggravated DUI.

The report shows the average blood alcohol level for those arrested was .149.

Officers also issued nearly 2,000 civil speed citations and 136 criminal speed citations.

The weekend DUI enforcement effort consisted of nearly 1,500 officers and deputies across the state.

