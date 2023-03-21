Advertise
Early cancer detection for Tucson firefighters

Firefighters work to extinguish the fire.
Firefighters work to extinguish the fire.(Tucson Fire Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:12 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - An organization is working to provide early cancer detection to active firefighters.

The Greater Tucson Fire Foundation is working with Rescue Me Wellness and GRAIL to provide blood tests to 150 active firefighters over the age of 50.

The tests can diagnose 50 different kinds of cancer.

The first run of testing takes place March 27th, 28th, and 29th.

Due to the carcinogenic nature of their work, firefighters are more likely to get cancer than the general population. Although they receive yearly physicals and chest x-rays every five years, all too often by the time their cancer is diagnosed, it’s too late.

“Our understanding of the unseen dangers firefighters face as part of their jobs continues to grow,” said Michael McKendrick, a retired Tucson Fire Department Assistant Chief who now heads the Greater Tucson Fire Foundation. “Now we need to find ways to diagnose medical problems while they can still be treated. With a less-than .05% false positive record, the Galleri test really offers hope to firefighters.”

“I’ve no doubt an earlier diagnosis could have been the difference between life and death for Jacki,” said retired Assistant Chief Laura Baker, whose wife was a former Captain with the Tucson Fire Department who died of cancer. “I want to make sure future generations of firefighters have access to the tools they need to maintain their good health. We simply can’t afford not to.”

