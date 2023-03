ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (13 News) - The Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce building was damaged by fire Tuesday, March 21.

According to the Golder Ranch Fire District, no injuries were reported.

🚨Avoid Oracle Road, between Ina & Magee



@GRFDAZ and @NorthwestFire crews put out a fire in the Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce building. No injuries reported. The cause is under investigation. #fire #traffic #alert pic.twitter.com/BsuGT1kikl — Golder Ranch Fire (@GRFDAZ) March 21, 2023

GRFD and Northwest Fire District crews responded and extinguished the fire at 7435 N Oracle Road.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

