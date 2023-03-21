FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Gusty winds Tuesday ahead of cold front Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Mostly cloudy skies and even gustier winds Tuesday with wind gusts 35 to 45 mph possible. A Wind Advisory is in effect for Pima, Santa Cruz, and Cochise Counties from 11 AM Tuesday to 5 AM Wednesday. Gusts in the mountains may reach 50 mph.

Rain stays primarily to the north Tuesday before a cold front increases precipitation coverage southward Tuesday night into Wednesday. Rain showers for southern Arizona will be light and scattered; some spots like southern Cochise County may not see any rain at all from this system. Clouds clear by early Thursday, but highs will struggle to climb out of the 60s for the rest of the week.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 70s. Windy.

WEDNESDAY: 60% chance for rain. Highs in the low 60s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 70°.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.

