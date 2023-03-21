Flooding and wet weather cause evacuation orders, highway closures for northern Arizona

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:58 PM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
RIMROCK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Wet weather has caused flooding and dangerous conditions across much of the state, and as a result, multiple highways are closed, and some cities were ordered to evacuate in northern Arizona. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation order for the residents in Rimrock and Lake Montezuma along Beaver Creek due to Tuesday’s rain and wet weather causing major flooding issues. The American Red Cross has set up a shelter at 395 S Main St. at the Camp Verde gym.

YCSO has issued an evacuation for residents in Rimrock and Lake Montezuma along Beaver Creek.(Arizona's Family)

Residents in Prescott on Granite Creek and in Granite Gardens and Mayer residents along Big Bug Creek and Chimney Ranch RV Park have been placed on ‘set status’ and should be prepared to evacuate due to rising water levels.

Heavy rain and floods continue to hit the state, also causing dangerous road conditions for the high country. The Arizona Department of Transportation says the following highways are closed due to weather and crashes.

  • SR 89A in both directions between Sedona and Flagstaff (MP 375-398)
  • SR 87 northbound in Payson
  • SR 64 near the Grand Canyon National Park East Entrance (MP 244-261)
  • SR 260 in both directions east of Payson (MP 277-283)
  • SR 89A near Oak Creek Canyon

ADOT recommends postponing non-essential travel as today’s weather is also causing rocks and debris to fall onto highways. If travel is necessary, ADOT advises drivers to pack an emergency kit and be prepared to spend an extended amount of time in winter conditions.

Arizona’s Family’s Holly Bock is at Oak Creek near State Route 179 and took this video of the rushing water:

The following areas in the Coconino National Forest are currently closed due to flooding:

  • West Fork/Call of the Canyon
  • Grasshopper Day Use
  • Chavez Group Camp
  • Beaver Creek Day Use
  • Lawrence Crossing Camp Area
  • Bull Pen (remains closed due to flood damage from last week)

The Coconino National Forest is continuing to monitor other sites and advises people to use caution, stay home, and avoid roadways in an impacted area.

Massive flooding closes some areas of the Coconino National Forest.(Arizona's Family)

Around 3 inches of snow has already been reported in the Flagstaff area, with another 3 inches expected to fall tonight from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

More rain and snow will continue to hit the state into Wednesday. Officials are urging people not to drive across flooded roads or crossings. For questions regarding flooding or evacuations, call (928) 442-5103.

Visit Arizona’s Family’s First Alert Weather page to stay up-to-date on the latest forecast.

