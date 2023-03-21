Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

GRAPHIC: Body-cam shows officers shooting, killing armed man outside Phoenix home

Investigators say 42-year-old James Saucedo pulled out a gun from his waistband before officers shot him.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:42 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Body-worn camera footage shows a man being shot by Phoenix police multiple times after he pulled out a gun earlier this month. On March 5, a woman called 911 to report a shooting near 43rd Avenue and Encanto Boulevard, just south of Thomas Road.

“A lady has been shot, she has a gun wound on her leg, and she’s bleeding,” the caller said. Officers arrived at the home and found 42-year-old James Saucedo and a woman lying on the ground near each other. Police moved Saucedo onto the curb when they realized he was the suspect who shot the woman, investigators said. The footage shows Saucedo immediately trying to get up and run away before being grabbed by two officers.

More officers rush forward, but Saucedo then pulls out a gun from his waistband before he’s tackled onto the ground by two officers. “He’s got a gun! He’s got a gun!” all the officers yelled. Three gunshots are heard as an officer and sergeant shot at Saucedo. Another officer then rips the gun out of Saucedo’s hand. He died at the scene.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and no officers were hurt. The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office is currently reviewing the case as part of a criminal investigation. The sergeant and officer involved in the shooting are with the Maryvale Precinct. The sergeant has been with the department for 15 years, and the officer has over six years of service.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court documents reveal 54-year-old Carmen Theel is accused of embezzling funds for about six...
Woman charged with embezzling funds from Tucson church
TPD investigating shooting in Midtown
Tucson police investigating shooting in Midtown
UPDATE: Police release name of 15-year-old killed in crash involving dirt bike in Tucson
Tucson police officers investigate a serious crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection...
UPDATE: Woman struck, seriously injured in crash at Broadway at Wilmot
The Tucson Police Department said 21-year-old Miguel Elian Martinez has been charged with...
New details about the fatal stabbing in Tucson

Latest News

Children are making more in-app gaming purchases
Kids are making more in-app purchases
New campaign pushes to make public transit free permanently
New campaign pushes to make public transit free permanently
Roadway open
Roadway reopens after disabled train blocked traffic
New campaign pushes to make public transit free permanently
New campaign pushes to make public transit free permanently
Police are investigating after bodies were found at a south Phoenix home.
2 adults, young child found dead at south Phoenix home