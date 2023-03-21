Sahuarita police and RMFD battle brush fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Sahuarita police responded to a brush fire on Monday, March 20, in a desert area north of Rancho Sahuarita.

Officers and the Rural Metro Fire Department responded to the area. At first, they were unable to locate the area due to strong winds.

SPD used a drone to locate the flames that were spreading to dry brush. Sahuarita officers put out the fire by putting dirt on the flames, while another used a fire extinguisher to minimize the spread of the fire.

SPD and RMFD respond to brush fire north of Rancho Sahuarita (Sahuarita Police Department)

Officers spoke to children in the area but denied any knowledge of the fire’s origin.

Fire crews stayed at the scene for two hours to ensure that the fire would not reignite.

Anyone with information related to the cause of the fire is encouraged to relay that information to Sahuarita Police by calling 911, or their tip line at 520-445-7847.

