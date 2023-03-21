Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Sahuarita police and RMFD battle brush fire

SPD and RMFD respond to brush fire north of Rancho Sahuarita
SPD and RMFD respond to brush fire north of Rancho Sahuarita(Sahuarita Police Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:57 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Sahuarita police responded to a brush fire on Monday, March 20, in a desert area north of Rancho Sahuarita.

Officers and the Rural Metro Fire Department responded to the area. At first, they were unable to locate the area due to strong winds.

SPD used a drone to locate the flames that were spreading to dry brush. Sahuarita officers put out the fire by putting dirt on the flames, while another used a fire extinguisher to minimize the spread of the fire.

SPD and RMFD respond to brush fire north of Rancho Sahuarita
SPD and RMFD respond to brush fire north of Rancho Sahuarita(Sahuarita Police Department)

Officers spoke to children in the area but denied any knowledge of the fire’s origin.

Fire crews stayed at the scene for two hours to ensure that the fire would not reignite.

Anyone with information related to the cause of the fire is encouraged to relay that information to Sahuarita Police by calling 911, or their tip line at 520-445-7847.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court documents reveal 54-year-old Carmen Theel is accused of embezzling funds for about six...
Woman charged with embezzling funds from Tucson church
TPD investigating shooting in Midtown
Tucson police investigating shooting in Midtown
UPDATE: Police release name of 15-year-old killed in crash involving dirt bike in Tucson
Tucson police officers investigate a serious crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection...
UPDATE: Woman struck, seriously injured in crash at Broadway at Wilmot
The Tucson Police Department said 21-year-old Miguel Elian Martinez has been charged with...
New details about the fatal stabbing in Tucson

Latest News

Firefighters work to extinguish the fire.
Early cancer detection for Tucson firefighters
FILE - Teddybear Chollas are seen within the proposed Avi Kwa Ame National Monument on Feb. 12,...
Biden creates national monuments, marine sanctuary in West
FILE - New York Knicks Hall-of-Famer Willis Reed responds to questions during an interview...
Willis Reed, leader on Knicks’ 2 title teams, dies at 80
Have you ever been ripped off by someone and were so mad you wanted to take them to small...
Tucson man pleads guilty to several bank robberies