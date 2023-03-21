Advertise
Tucson man pleads guilty to several bank robberies

By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:12 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A Tucson man will be sentenced in May after pleading guilty to several bank robberies.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office of Arizona says 53-year-old James Valentine Siehien pleaded guilty to one count of Bank Robbery and two counts of Armed Bank Robbery.

Siehien admitted robbing a Chase Bank in Tucson on Oct. 21, 2021 and stole about $4,000.

He also admitted robbing approximately $2,700 from a PNC Bank in Tucson a few days later with what was later determined to be a fake explosive device.

He also admitted robbing approximately $2,200 from a First Convenience Bank in Tucson, while possessing an axe on November 5, 2021.

Siehien will be sentenced May 30.

A conviction for Bank Robbery carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and up to three years of supervised release.

A conviction for Armed Bank Robbery carries a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and up to five years of supervised release.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

