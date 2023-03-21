Video released from the deputy-involved shooting in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team (PRCIT) has released new information about the deputy-involved shooting that happened on January 22, 2023, in the 6400 block of W. Swan Falls Way.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a man firing a weapon but leaving in a black Chevrolet pickup truck before the deputies arrived.

Deputies responded to another call about a hit-and-run collision involving a truck. A few minutes later, there were reports about a brush fire caused by a black Chevrolet truck, which had a damaged tire and was driving on the rim. While deputies were investigating both incidents, they located the pickup truck with damage to the tire and rim in the 6400 block of W. Swan Falls Way.

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING

When deputies arrived at the address, they say the suspect was in the garage and shot one of the deputies in the leg. The deputy fired back and shot the suspect. The deputy was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. He is currently recovering and is in stable condition.

Firearms from Ricardo Castro (Pima County Sheriffs Department)

The suspect is identified as 43-year-old Ricardo Castro and was transported to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The deputy who discharged his firearm has been identified as Christopher Campbell, who is a six-year veteran of the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

After he is released from the hospital, Castro will be booked for Attempted First Degree Murder.

