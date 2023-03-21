Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Woman rescued after being hurt near Tanque Verde Falls

Woman rescued after being hurt near Tanque Verde Falls
Woman rescued after being hurt near Tanque Verde Falls(CBP)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:53 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Air and Marine Operations air crews helped rescue a 65 year-old injured woman near Tanque Verde Falls in Arizona last week.

The Tucson Air Branch received a call from Pima County Rescue requesting help finding a U.S. citizen who sustained multiple injuries after a fall.

An H125 A-Star aircrew was launched to locate the injured woman, before a UH-60 Black Hawk aircrew arrived to conduct a hoist rescue.

The patient was transported to Banner University Medical Center for further evaluation and treatment.

“At the heart of our mission is the unwavering commitment to preserve life no matter the circumstances,” said Tucson Air Branch Deputy Director Jose Muriente. “Our agents are on the front lines, providing humanitarian assistance to people on unforgiving terrain often resulting in injuries and even loss of life.”

Air and Marine Agents frequently conduct life-saving efforts, while carrying out their respective missions.

Agents have rescued 71 individuals in Fiscal Year 2023 so far.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court documents reveal 54-year-old Carmen Theel is accused of embezzling funds for about six...
Woman charged with embezzling funds from Tucson church
TPD investigating shooting in Midtown
Tucson police investigating shooting in Midtown
Tucson police officers investigate a serious crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection...
UPDATE: Woman struck, seriously injured in crash at Broadway at Wilmot
UPDATE: Police release name of 15-year-old killed in crash involving dirt bike in Tucson
The Tucson Police Department said 21-year-old Miguel Elian Martinez has been charged with...
New details about the fatal stabbing in Tucson

Latest News

FILE - New York Knicks Hall-of-Famer Willis Reed responds to questions during an interview...
Willis Reed, leader on Knicks’ 2 title teams, dies at 80
FILE - Teddybear Chollas are seen within the proposed Avi Kwa Ame National Monument on Feb. 12,...
Biden creates national monuments, marine sanctuary in West
.Video from the scene shows several tents in what appears to be a nearby homeless encampment...
Body found inside burning dumpster near downtown Phoenix
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell, center, sits between her attorneys for a hearing at the Fremont...
Lori Vallow won’t face death penalty; trial date approaches