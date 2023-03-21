Woman rescued after being hurt near Tanque Verde Falls

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Air and Marine Operations air crews helped rescue a 65 year-old injured woman near Tanque Verde Falls in Arizona last week.

The Tucson Air Branch received a call from Pima County Rescue requesting help finding a U.S. citizen who sustained multiple injuries after a fall.

An H125 A-Star aircrew was launched to locate the injured woman, before a UH-60 Black Hawk aircrew arrived to conduct a hoist rescue.

The patient was transported to Banner University Medical Center for further evaluation and treatment.

“At the heart of our mission is the unwavering commitment to preserve life no matter the circumstances,” said Tucson Air Branch Deputy Director Jose Muriente. “Our agents are on the front lines, providing humanitarian assistance to people on unforgiving terrain often resulting in injuries and even loss of life.”

Air and Marine Agents frequently conduct life-saving efforts, while carrying out their respective missions.

Agents have rescued 71 individuals in Fiscal Year 2023 so far.

