Yavapai Superior Court judge faces ‘super extreme DUI’ charge

Yavapai County Superior Court Judge Celé Hancock is facing DUI-related charges.
Yavapai County Superior Court Judge Celé Hancock is facing DUI-related charges.(Yavapai County)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:41 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Yavapai County Superior Court is finding herself on the other side of the law after being accused of driving under the influence.

According to court records, Celé Hancock faces four counts of DUI charges, including Super Extreme DUI after being arrested by Prescott police officers on Sunday. For reference, a BAC of .20 and above is classified as Super Extreme DUI.

While details on the arrest have not been made public, the court has issued a statement that reads in part: “The Court has a duty to obtain as much information as possible about any criminal allegations related to its personnel. This process is no different for judges.”

According to the court’s website, Hancock was elected in 2010 and currently serves as the Division 5 judge. She has been licensed to practice law in Arizona since 1996. The State Bar of Arizona has no publicly available information on any disciplinary action against her.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

