Action Day: Cold front bringing wind, chance of rain

A storm will bring rain to lower elevations and mountain snow to southern Arizona.
A storm will bring rain to lower elevations and mountain snow to southern Arizona.(KOLD News 13)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:46 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The 13 News First Alert Weather Team has called an Action Day Wednesday, March 22, because of wind and possible rain in the forecast.

A cold front will track through the state, bringing gusty winds, cooler temperatures and the chance for light, scattered showers. Rain totals will remain below 0.10″ for most areas.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for Cochise County through 5 p.m. Wednesday. Winds in the areas under the advisory will be 45 to 50 mph. Southern Cochise County may not see any rain at all from this system.

Highs will struggle to reach 70 the rest of the week.

You can download our weather app to get alerted to dangerous weather conditions. You can also check the alerts anytime by going to www.kold.com/weather/alerts

WEATHER SLIDESHOW

Below are weather videos and photos from our viewers. You can submit your shots by going to https://widgets.burst.com/ygmae46b.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Scattered light showers, primarily in the morning. Highs in the low 60s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 70°.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 70°.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s.

