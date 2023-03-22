Action Day: Cold front bringing wind, chance of rain

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The 13 News First Alert Weather Team has called an Action Day Wednesday, March 22, because of wind and possible rain in the forecast.

A cold front will track through the state, bringing gusty winds, cooler temperatures and the chance for light, scattered showers. Rain totals will remain below 0.10″ for most areas.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for Cochise County through 5 p.m. Wednesday. Winds in the areas under the advisory will be 45 to 50 mph. Southern Cochise County may not see any rain at all from this system.

Highs will struggle to reach 70 the rest of the week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Scattered light showers, primarily in the morning. Highs in the low 60s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 70°.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 70°.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s.

