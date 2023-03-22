Arizona’s Kerr Kriisa announces he’s leaving Wildcats

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Arizona men’s basketball player Kerr Kriisa has announced he is leaving the Wildcats.

Kriisa said in an Instagram post, “Thank you for unforgettable 3 years that I had here.”

He played in 35 games for the Wildcats this season. He averaged 9.9 points and 2.4 rebounds per game. He also had a team-high 180 assists.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound junior guard is from Estonia.

The Instagram post did not say what his future plans are.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.