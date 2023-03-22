Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST – Cold front moves through Wednesday

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:26 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A cold front will track through the state today, bringing us gusty winds, cooler temperatures, and the chance for rain. Showers will be light and scattered in southern Arizona with totals staying below 0.10″ for most of us; spots like southern Cochise County may not see any rain at all from this system. However, a Wind Advisory remains in effect for Cochise County through 5 PM Wednesday. Here, winds will be strongest (45 to 50 mph). Clouds clear by early Thursday, but highs will struggle to climb out of the 60s for the rest of the week.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered light showers, primarily in the morning. Highs in the low 60s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 70°.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 70°.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court documents reveal 54-year-old Carmen Theel is accused of embezzling funds for about six...
Woman charged with embezzling funds from Tucson church
TPD investigating shooting in Midtown
Tucson police investigating shooting in Midtown
UPDATE: Police release name of 15-year-old killed in crash involving dirt bike in Tucson
Roadway open
Roadway reopens after disabled train blocked traffic
McAlester Police Department officer Joseph Barlow dies after a head-on collision.
Police officer dies after funeral procession head-on crash

Latest News

Evacuation orders have been issued due to rain and wet weather causing major flooding issues.
Major highways still closed in northern Arizona; flooding cause evacuations in Oak Creek
A storm will bring rain to lower elevations and mountain snow to southern Arizona.
Action Day: Cold front bringing wind, chance of rain
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, MARCH 21, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Gusty winds Tuesday ahead of cold front Wednesday
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, MARCH 21, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, MARCH 21, 2023