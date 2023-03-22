FIRST ALERT FORECAST – Cold front moves through Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A cold front will track through the state today, bringing us gusty winds, cooler temperatures, and the chance for rain. Showers will be light and scattered in southern Arizona with totals staying below 0.10″ for most of us; spots like southern Cochise County may not see any rain at all from this system. However, a Wind Advisory remains in effect for Cochise County through 5 PM Wednesday. Here, winds will be strongest (45 to 50 mph). Clouds clear by early Thursday, but highs will struggle to climb out of the 60s for the rest of the week.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered light showers, primarily in the morning. Highs in the low 60s. Breezy.

THURSDAY: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 70°.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 70°.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s.

