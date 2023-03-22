Golder Ranch Fire captain dies unexpectedly

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Golder Ranch Fire District announced the death of Captain/Paramedic Randall Watts.

Captain Watts passed away unexpectedly on the evening of March 21st, 2023.

Captain Watts started his career at the Golder Ranch Fire District in August of 2002 and held the rank of Captain since 2014.

He served on the Technical Rescue Team and assisted with the Labor Management Group.

Captain Watts was known as a devoted family man. He was happily married to his wife, Rebekah, a proud father of 6 children, and a grandfather.

Golder Ranch Fire Chief Randy Karrer said, “Captain Watts was an exceptional fire service leader, EMS professional but, most importantly, was eternally dedicated to his family. Our hearts are broken at his unexpected loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and our GRFD fire family as we grieve his loss.”

