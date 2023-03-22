Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Golder Ranch Fire captain dies unexpectedly

Golder Ranch fire captain dies
Golder Ranch fire captain dies(Golder Ranch Fire District)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:13 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Golder Ranch Fire District announced the death of Captain/Paramedic Randall Watts.

Captain Watts passed away unexpectedly on the evening of March 21st, 2023.

Captain Watts started his career at the Golder Ranch Fire District in August of 2002 and held the rank of Captain since 2014.

He served on the Technical Rescue Team and assisted with the Labor Management Group.

Captain Watts was known as a devoted family man. He was happily married to his wife, Rebekah, a proud father of 6 children, and a grandfather.

Golder Ranch Fire Chief Randy Karrer said, “Captain Watts was an exceptional fire service leader, EMS professional but, most importantly, was eternally dedicated to his family. Our hearts are broken at his unexpected loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and our GRFD fire family as we grieve his loss.”

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court documents reveal 54-year-old Carmen Theel is accused of embezzling funds for about six...
Woman charged with embezzling funds from Tucson church
TPD investigating shooting in Midtown
Tucson police investigating shooting in Midtown
UPDATE: Police release name of 15-year-old killed in crash involving dirt bike in Tucson
Roadway open
Roadway reopens after disabled train blocked traffic
McAlester Police Department officer Joseph Barlow dies after a head-on collision.
Police officer dies after funeral procession head-on crash

Latest News

FILE - Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg participates in a news conference in New York,...
AP sources: Manhattan DA postpones Trump grand jury session
Evacuation orders have been issued due to rain and wet weather causing major flooding issues.
Areas of Black Canyon City, Oak Creek under evacuation; highways closed in northern Arizona
Classes resume in-person despite pushback from some faculty
Spring Fling canceled for 2023
Water levels continued to rise early Wednesday.
2 people rescued in Cave Creek after driving into flooded waters