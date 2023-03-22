Human smuggling suspects arrested

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A joint effort between U.S. and Mexican law enforcement agencies led to the arrest of an accused human smuggler and a co-conspirator.

Charges filed in Arizona that were unsealed last week accuse 60-year-old Ofelia Hernandez-Salas and 48-year-old Raul Saucedo-Huipio of conspiring with other smugglers to facilitate the travel of large numbers of migrants from and through more than a dozen countries.

They include Bangladesh, Yemen, Pakistan, Eritrea, India, the United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, Russia, Egypt, Brazil, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, and ultimately, into the United States.

The pair is accused of charging the migrants tens of thousands of dollars to make the journey.

They are also accused of robbing the migrants of their personal belongings.

“The indictment and arrests of human smugglers send a stark message that the Department of Justice will not rest until all those who feed on the desperation of others are brought to justice,” said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “By dismantling an organization that has operated with impunity for so many years, we have taken yet another stride toward making the global community a safer place. It is thanks to our tremendous partnerships with countries like Mexico that we are able to draw a line in the sand and make it crystal clear that people will no longer be treated like commodities and their lives will no longer be put at risk in the name of profit.”

“Once again we see that international cooperation is far more important to a border strategy than physical barriers,” said U.S. Attorney Gary Restaino for the District of Arizona. “These defendants allegedly conspired to flout America’s immigration laws, and to victimize the very migrants they were purporting to help. Our friends and neighbors in Mexican law enforcement have been integral to our efforts to bring this smuggling ring to justice.”

The indictments against Hernandez-Salas and Saucedo-Huipio and their subsequent arrests were coordinated under Joint Task Force Alpha (JTFA). JTFA was created by Attorney General Merrick B. Garland in June 2021, in partnership with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas, to strengthen the department’s overall efforts to combat these crimes based on the rise in prolific and dangerous smuggling emanating from Central America and impacting our border communities. JTFA’s goal is to disrupt and dismantle those human smuggling and trafficking networks operating in El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico, with a focus on networks that endanger, abuse, or exploit migrants, present national security risks, or engage in other types of transnational organized crime.

“This administration has led an unprecedented anti-human smuggling campaign that leverages the full weight of the U.S. government, and it is showing results,” said Deputy Secretary John K. Tien of the Department of Homeland Security. “These indictments build on tremendous collaboration across the federal government, which includes JTFA, and the investments we continue to make in strengthening our relationships with partners in the region and throughout the hemisphere. We are unwavering in our commitment to continuing to hold transnational criminal networks accountable, and to bring them to justice.”

“Combatting human smuggling is one of our top law enforcement priorities, and a critical component of national security,” said Deputy Director and Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Director Tae D. Johnson of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). “Homeland Security Investigations special agents are committed to holding transnational criminal organizations accountable for perpetrating this horrific crime.

We will continue to employ our full range of law enforcement techniques and authorities against human smugglers – let today’s announcement serve as a reminder that we will expose you, dismantle your networks, and see that you face justice.”

“U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), along with our partners, will continue to use every authority at our disposal to curtail these threats and prevent harm,” said Acting Commissioner Troy Miller of the CBP. “Our ongoing joint enforcement efforts to attack and dismantle these dangerous global criminal networks will keep our borders strong and local streets and communities safe.”

JTFA Co-Director James Hepburn and Trial Attorney Patrick Jasperse of HRSP and Assistant U.S. Attorney Lisa Jennis for the District of Arizona are prosecuting the case, with significant assistance provided by the Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs.

