2 people rescued in Cave Creek after driving into flooded waters

CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Emergency crews worked early Wednesday to rescue two people trapped in treacherous floodwaters in Cave Creek.

Video from the scene appears to show two men atop their white pickup truck near Spur Cross Road, about three miles northwest of the popular Rancho Manana Golf Club. Rescue crews from Scottsdale Fire Department, Daisy Mountain Fire Rescue, and the Phoenix Fire Department all assisted in the operation where all two men were rescued using a ladder. No injuries were reported.

Arizona’s Family is working to learn more information. Check back for updates.

