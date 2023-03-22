Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Officials: 8 dolphins dead after stranding in New Jersey

NJ: 8 dolphins dead after mass stranding event in Sea Isle City (Source: WPVI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:58 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (AP) — Eight dolphins have died after they became stranded on a beach in New Jersey, marine animal welfare officials said.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center said on Facebook on Tuesday morning that a pod of eight dolphins known as “common dolphins” had become stranded in Sea Isle City and that staff and a veterinarian had responded with help from local officials. Officials said at the time that two of the dolphins had died.

On Tuesday afternoon, officials said the remaining six dolphins were assessed by the veterinarian and the decision was made to euthanize them to prevent further suffering. Their conditions were rapidly deteriorating and returning them to the ocean would have prolonged their inevitable death, officials said.

The dolphins have been taken to the New Jersey State Lab for necropsies.

“We share in the public’s sorrow for these beautiful animals, and hope that the necropsies will help us understand the reason for their stranding,” the post on Facebook said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court documents reveal 54-year-old Carmen Theel is accused of embezzling funds for about six...
Woman charged with embezzling funds from Tucson church
TPD investigating shooting in Midtown
Tucson police investigating shooting in Midtown
UPDATE: Police release name of 15-year-old killed in crash involving dirt bike in Tucson
Tucson police officers investigate a serious crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection...
UPDATE: Woman struck, seriously injured in crash at Broadway at Wilmot
The Tucson Police Department said 21-year-old Miguel Elian Martinez has been charged with...
New details about the fatal stabbing in Tucson

Latest News

Children are making more in-app gaming purchases
Kids are making more in-app purchases
Eight dolphins have died after they became stranded on a beach in New Jersey, marine animal...
8 dolphins dead in Sea Isle City
Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake last...
Father, son missing after kayaking trip during spring break
A 15-year-old boy died and five young women were injured in a Milwaukee mass shooting in the...
Milwaukee mass shooting kills teenage boy, injures 5 women