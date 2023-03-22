Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Scientists name new large spider species

It’s a tarantula-like golden trapdoor spider that scientists named Euoplos Dignita.
It’s a tarantula-like golden trapdoor spider that scientists named Euoplos Dignita.(MIchael Rix via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:59 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A newly-named species of spider was found living in Queensland, Australia.

It’s a tarantula-like golden trapdoor spider that scientists named Euoplos Dignita.

The females are reddish brown and can grow up to two inches, according to a study out of The Journal of Arachnology this month.

Its author says scientists have known about the genus since 2017, but they previously only had female specimens.

The new discovery of a male means they can formally name, describe and seek protection for the species.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Court documents reveal 54-year-old Carmen Theel is accused of embezzling funds for about six...
Woman charged with embezzling funds from Tucson church
TPD investigating shooting in Midtown
Tucson police investigating shooting in Midtown
UPDATE: Police release name of 15-year-old killed in crash involving dirt bike in Tucson
Roadway open
Roadway reopens after disabled train blocked traffic
McAlester Police Department officer Joseph Barlow dies after a head-on collision.
Police officer dies after funeral procession head-on crash

Latest News

Denver police responded to reports of a shooting at East High School on Wednesday, March 22,...
Police: 2 administrators shot at Denver high school
Ben Shelly
Former Navajo Nation President Ben Shelly dies at age 75
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Gwyneth Paltrow ski collision trial brings doctors to stand
Meet the women leading the first female firehouse team for the St. Louis Fire Department in...
Fire department has its first all-women fire crew: ‘We’re making history’