Silver Alert issued for missing Mesa woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities in Arizona issued a Silver Alert for a missing Mesa woman Wednesday, March 22.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Julia “Judy” Reffel, 82, is described as white, 5 feet, 2 inches, 100 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. She was wearing blue jeans and a pink shirt with three-quarter sleeves.

Reffel was last seen leaving her residence in the area of east Baseline Road and South Sossaman Road in Mesa between 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21. She was driving a 2018 white Jeep Cherokee with Arizona license 523RBD.

She suffers from a medical condition that may cause her to be lost and easily confused. Please contact the Mesa Police Department at 480-644-2211 if you have any information on her whereabouts.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.