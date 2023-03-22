Spring Fling canceled for 2023

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The University of Arizona’s Spring Fling will not happen this year.

A statement by the Associated Students of the University of Arizona said “After reviewing the adjustments needed to host Spring Fling post-pandemic, ASUA must be fully equipped to organize the Spring Fling we deserve.”

The statement adds “Our student government has been significantly understaffed, navigating internal changes, and actively rebuilding our infrastructure so it will better serve the student body in the future.”

The statement says ASUA is dedicated to making Spring Fling 2024 a successful event.

