Starbucks workers in Tucson strike

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -Starbucks workers organized a strike at the University Boulevard and Euclid Avenue store on March 22.

The employees are accusing the company of a union-busting campaign.

A Starbucks spokesperson provided the following statement:

“Rather than publicizing rallies and protests, we encourage Workers United to live up to their obligations by responding to our proposed sessions and meeting us in-person to move the good faith bargaining process forward.”

The spokesperson also told 13 News that the number of stores participating in today’s strike is very small, less than 50 in the country, which is out of 16,000 in the U.S.

The company also said nearly all of the stores participating are fully operational. The company contacted other workers from nearby stores to see if any were willing to pick up shifts/work at the stores doing the strike.

They also said workers participating in the “coordinated disruption” can come back to work without fear of retaliation.

