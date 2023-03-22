Tucson City Council to improve emergency response plan one month after hazmat spill

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The City of Tucson is looking to improve its emergency response plan after last month’s chemical spill of nitric acid off I-10 and Kolb. That spill shut down a portion of the freeway for 28 hours. It forced the evacuation of businesses and a shelter in place for families in the area.

During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Mayor Romero said she felt “inadequate” when trying to inform the community about the “complicated nature of the incident.”

Mayor Romero and the City Council discussed how to improve their emergency response plan following concerns about the lack of communication from the Department of Public Safety.

“We assumed, we as in we the city and Mayor and Council, we always assumed that DPS would provide adequate communications to the public and to mayor and council and all involved. Assuming this because they were incident command at that moment. I think this was an incorrect assumption,” Mayor Romero said during the discussion.

She said even the White House reached out, offering to assist. However, she couldn’t accurately tell them their needs because of the limited information given to her.

Captain Ben Buller with DPS said communication would only improve in the future because of the lessons his team has learned.

“Those people who really facing death or any serious injury did absolutely know what was going on. And we communicated with them directly or via phone or in person,” Buller said.

That includes the residents evacuated near the scene and the University of Arizona Tech Park. He said that if this were to happen again, they would set up a joint information command, bringing officials on the scene to get information to the public as soon as possible.

Buller said this wasn’t done initially because officials thought they would be done by 6:00 a.m. the next day.

“We were dealing with changing circumstances that happened pretty quickly. The weather variable was pretty problematic for us,” he added. “Knowing what we know now, we would have liked to have had additional people that would have liked additional information that would have made their job easier that day.”

Other entities include local healthcare facilities, poison control, and the county health department.

During the meeting, they discussed what the public should do in case of another hazmat situation. Mayor Romero said they would follow up with the federal government to see what actions they can take to prepare the community better.

